PICS: Ranbir Kapoor spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly; Is the actor finally doing his biopic?

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The audience is looking forward to watching their magical chemistry on the big screen. Today, the actor was seen promoting his film along with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The pictures of them playing cricket together have surfaced on social media and their fans can't keep calm. Amid the reports of Ranbir doing Sourav's biopic, the pictures of them have got cinema lovers quite excited.

In the pictures, Ranbir is seen donning an all-black look with 'Ranbir's Makkaar' written on it. His t-shirt also has 'RK' and the number 8 written on the back. On the other hand, Ganguly is seen wearing a white t-shirt that has 'Dada's Jhoothi' written on it. He also has 'Ganguly' and the number 99 printed on the back. Both of them are seen enjoying the game on the field. It will be surely interesting to see Ranbir essaying Ganguly's role in his biopic. Have a look:

Recently, Sourav Ganguly was in Mumbai and during his visit, he confirmed that he was writing the script. He told News 18, "I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic. I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much. In fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly."

Earlier, he expressed his wish for Ranbir to feature in his biopic. Since then, Ranbir's name has been doing the rounds for the film.

Work front

Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will hit theatres in August 2023.