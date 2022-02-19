PICS: Ranbir Kapoor in white, Arjun Kapoor in casuals papped at airport; Are they off to Luv Ranjan's wedding?

It's a busy day at the private airport as several celebs were spotted heading in and out of the city via private charters. While Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi arrived back in the city on Saturday, now, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Pritam and producer Dinesh Vijan were snapped heading out of the city. While it is unclear at the moment where Arjun, Ranbir, Dinesh and Pritam were off to, there may be a possibility that they are off to attend filmmaker-producer Luv Ranjan's destination wedding in Agra on February 20.

In the photos, Ranbir arrived at the airport in an all white look. The Dapper star was seen clad in a white hoodie with matching jeans and shoes. Ranbir kept his mask on and was seen sporting his favourite cap and sunglasses. Ranbir shares a great rapport with Luv as they are doing a romcom together that also stars Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was spotted arriving in a casual black sweatshirt with pants and sneakers. The actor waved to the paps and stood at a distance from them. Interestingly, Arjun recently wrapped up Kuttey that is co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

Have a look:

Apart from this, Pritam and Dinesh Vijan were also snapped arriving at the same private airport to leave town. Considering their bond, it could be a possibility that they too are off to attending Luv's wedding. But we'll have to wait to know more details.

Have a look:

It was Pinkvilla that broke the news first of Luv's destination wedding. A source close to him told us, "Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. Last week, the couple visited Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra & finalized their wedding outfits." Apart from this, recently, Pinkvilla also exclusively told you about the girl who Luv is marrying.

