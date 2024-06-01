PICS: Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged look test as Ranvijay for Animal goes VIRAL; swooning fans say 'Daddy is daddying so hard'

Ranbir Kapoor definitely won hearts with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Animal. The actor seemingly goes the extra mile to make his characters look more practical and relatable to the audience. Now, a new video is going viral on social media where Kapoor is seen giving a look test for his rugged character Ranvijay.

Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged look test as Ranvijay from Animal goes VIRAL

Taking to Instagram, celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim shared a BTS video of Ranbir Kapoor’s look test as Ranvijay and he looks dapper in it. The post read, "Ranbir Kapoor’s long hair & beard look test as Ranvijay for Movie ANIMAL. This Long hair look test was very important for all of us as this was the main look to stay maximum time onscreen. We designed the hairstyle with lot of texture and a free flow movement also the beard which has a strong shape but not too clean at the edges."



"Again Genius director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had many meetings regarding the length of his hair and beard in the film. He explained the emotional patch of the character is going through so the hair cannot look so groomed and neither beard but at the same time Ranbir Kapoor/Ranvijay has to look very strong and fierce onscreen."

Check out the pictures here:

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's BTS pictures

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One wrote, "Thanks allt for giving those Pictures my most all time favorite Superstar Ranbir Kapoor." One fan wrote, "Making sexy more sexier aalim rocks". One user commented, "Ufff What Looks". Another wrote, "I CAN'T HANDLE IT ANYMORE!". One wrote, "Daddy is daddying so hard".

About Animal Park

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga would begin shooting for Animal Park after completing his other eagerly-awaited project, Spirit. A source close to the development mentioned that Vanga had established the basic arc of the story and many key characters from Animal would be part of Animal Park as well.

The source stated that Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri would return to play their respective roles, and Upendra Limaye would also have a significant track in Animal Park. The journeys of all characters for the sequel were outlined on paper, and the next step was to bring it all together through the screenplay, with many new actors joining the cast. The source further disclosed that Vanga will start working on Animal Park from 2026.

