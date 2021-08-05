PICS: Ranveer Singh adds funky cap to his style quotient in latest dapper look; Seen yet?

Apart from his incredible performances in various films, is also known for his impeccable sense of fashion. Ranveer is recently been quite active on Instagram and is sharing the latest pictures with his fans. Ranveer had recently shared some pictures wearing aqua blue color attire. Several of his fans and followers commented on the picture praising their favorite star for his new look. Ranveer had also shared a few pictures on social media showing off his chiseled physique. On Thursday, Ranveer shared a few pictures in his latest avatar donning a funky cap along with his attire.

In the pictures, Ranveer is sitting calmly on the chair wearing comfortable attire and sporting a lovely cap. On the work front, Ranveer was last seen up on the silver screen in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Gully Boy’ in 2019. Ranveer played a rapper called Murad from the wrong side of the tracks in Mumbai who dares to dream big and bets on his talent only to conquer victory. His next release was going to be Sooryavanshi, where he is reprising his popular character Simmba but the film got delayed considering theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. After getting delayed twice, Sooryavanshi does not have an official release date.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in ‘83’. The mega venture is directed by Kabir Khan and currently does not have a release date. Meanwhile, Ranveer has shot another film with Rohit Shetty titled ‘Cirkus’ where he will be acting alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

