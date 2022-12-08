PICS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a kiss of love at the Current Laga Re song launch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's power couple. Every time they share mushy pictures or indulge in social media PDA, their fans go gaga over them. After working together in '83, the couple is all set to be seen together in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Deepika will make a special appearance in the song Current Laga Re. The song was launched earlier today at an event and it has stormed the Internet. DeepVeer has impressed netizens with their electrifying dance moves.

During the song launch, Ranveer and Deepika were seen grooving to their song. While goofing around, the adorable couple was seen exchanging sweet kisses. Both of them kissed each other's cheeks and the paparazzi instantly captured the cute moment. Deepika made heads turn in a pink pantsuit while Ranveer opted for an all-black attire. They never fail to dish out couple goals and these pictures are proof. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone collaborates with Rohit Shetty

At the event, Rohit confirmed that he is collaborating with Deepika for Singham 3. She will be seen playing the female cop opposite Ajay Devgn. Rohit also said that they will start shooting in 2023. He said, "We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year." Fans of Deepika are elated with the news. It will mark her first collaboration with Ajay Devgn.

Work front

Deepika will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2023. She also has Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.