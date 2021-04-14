  1. Home
PICS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone snapped twinning together as they rock the denim look like a Rapstar

Superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got snapped by the shutterbugs as they walked towards the airport twinning in oversized blue denim like a bunch of rap stars out of an 80’s music video.
4924 reads Mumbai
Paparazzi and the fans are always eager to take a bite off Bollywood’s favorite couple superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The maverick couple got came under the focus of shutterbugs as they pointed their cameras towards them while they were walking to their car. Both Ranveer and Deepika were wearing blue denim jackets, white shirts, shades of blacks in pants, and brown boots. Ranveer was also donning the uber-cool black shades and both of them were wearing face masks and maintaining adequate distance from the photographers.

Deepika was flaunting a big fashion brand bag that she was carrying while Ranveer was walking behind her. Ranveer Singh has been making headlines all day with his stupendous film announcement. Ranveer will be doing the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil psychological action thriller Anniyan (Aparichit in Hindi dubbed version) that originally starred Chiyaan Vikram in the lead part. Shankar Shanmugam who directed the original will be collaborating with Ranveer in this, taking the film on a much bigger scale. Shankar will be collaborating with Ranveer for the first time. 

Ranveer has always been an ardent Shankar fan considering that he makes the biggest budget film in India. Shankar’s last film 2.0 with Rajinikanth was produced with a mammoth budget of over 500 crores and it met with a phenomenal response by the audience. Shankar is currently working on Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Ranveer on the other hand awaits the release of multiple films including Sooryavanshi, 83, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Meanwhile, he is shooting the prolific director Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Also Read| Ranveer Singh to play lead in Bollywood remake of Shankar’s Tamil blockbuster Anniyan: It is dream come true

Credits :Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone pic credit: Viral Bhayani

