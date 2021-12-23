PICS: Ranveer Singh arrives at airport with Kabir Khan; Don't miss actor's striking Lamborghini Urus.

Ranveer Singh takes his fashion looks seriously. Be it a simple visit to the dubbing studio in the city or a red carpet appearance, Ranveer always wants to take it a notch above. On Thursday, he did just that as Ranveer arrived at the private Mumbai airport with his 83 director Kabir Khan. Looks like the duo were flying off for the film's promotions to another city and Ranveer made sure to keep his fashion game on point. ​

Giivng him company was Ranveer Singh's striking orange Lamborghini Urus that took his airport look to the next level. The actor was seen stepping out of his luxury car and posed for the paparazzi who were at a distance. Ranveer 's car nmade for the picture perfect backdrop as they actor wore shades of black and grey . The stunning orange colour of his over Rs 3.10 crore car simply stood out and made the actor pop.

Ranveer also added a pop of colour to his own outfit as he donned neon shoes , stylish sunglasses and a blue bucket hat.

Check out Ranveer Singh's stylish airport photos below:

