PICS: Ranveer Singh dishes out retro vibes as visits SLB’s office; Sara Ali Khan keeps it sporty for a workout

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were seen today in the city at different places. The actors waved at shutterbugs.

The Maharashtra government has eased down the lockdown restrictions. Many celebrities are now being spotted at different locations in the city. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone is seen coming out of their houses. The state government had announced lockdown owing to the current pandemic situation. Today actors and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in the city. It was pleasant to see them as they always welcome shutterbug warmly. Both were seen at different locations.

Actor Ranveer Singh was seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. He was seen retro look as he was clad in a white shirt and orange pants. The actor completed the look with sunglasses which steal the whole limelight and mask. He was seen entering the office when he waved at the shutterbugs. He also smiled at them but did not removed his mask. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in her athleisure look. It looked like she came from the gym.

She wore grey colour shorts with a jacket of the same colour. She waved at the shutterbugs and also smiled back at them.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, he will be next seen in 83 which is a biopic on Kapil Dev. Apart from he is doing YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey and Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. He also has Takht in his kitty. Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

