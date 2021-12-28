PICS: Ranveer Singh exudes charm in yellow, red & green attire; His uber cool shades take the cake

Need to brush aside Tuesday blues? Well, Ranveer Singh’s latest pictures will help you. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor has been keeping busy with several projects in hand. Amid this Ranveer has ensured to treat his fans with cool glimpses from day-to-day life. Tuesday came with some special photographs for his fans. He took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his sporty look with fans. Ranveer dropped a picture series donning a colourful attire.

In the photographs, Ranveer sported a classy colourful sweater and hopped into dark green track pants. He matched his attire with a pair of orange sneakers and yellow socks. The 83 star teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and was also seen sporting his diamond studs. To highlight his entire look, Ranveer wore a black beanie. The handsome star posed for a camera on what seemed like a gigantic brown chair. Ranveer captioned the pictures with an emoticon. The actor’s pictures have captivated his fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Among many others, Alia Bhatt hit the like button on Ranveer’s fancy post.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently release film 83. Apart from that, he recently wrapped up the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. Karan Johar’s film also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus.