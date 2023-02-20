PICS: Ranveer Singh has a fanboy moment as he meets LeBron James; Clicks a selfie with Malala Yousafzai

Ranveer Singh is currently in Utah, and on Friday, the Bollywood actor played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game in Salt Lake City. He was joined by Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu and comedian Hasan Minhaj. Ranveer, who is NBA India’s brand ambassador, also recently met Ben Affleck , Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O'Neal, Michael B Jordan. Today, Ranveer has posted pictures and a video as he met NBA great LeBron James, and he had a fanboy moment upon meeting him! Ranveer has also posted his pictures with Malala Yousafzai, Vin Diesel, Dwyane Wade, and others.

Ranveer Singh first took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself in disbelief. He is seen with his palms over his face, and Ranveer wrote, “OK for real tho...what.just.happened.” The next picture shows him meeting LeBron James, and the joy on Ranveer’s face is unmissable! Ranveer also shared a video in which he is seen hugging LeBron James. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It was overwhelming to meet LeBron It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me I have been @kingjames’s fan for 20 years! Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to game of basketball I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me - Love my NBA family! Love Live King James.”