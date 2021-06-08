PICS: Ranveer Singh & Katrina Kaif get papped outside Zoya Akhtar’s house amid reports of their collaboration

Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh are going to work together in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, for which, as per the speculations, the duo was spotted outside the director’s house.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actress recently made an appearance outside the director Zoya Akhtar’s house. Ranveer has worked with Zoya Akhtar in ‘Gully Boy’ and Katrina, on the other hand, worked with the compelling director in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and now both the actors are going to work together in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film. Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh are reportedly going to romance each other in the film that will be directed by Zoya.

The movie that will star both the actors together is going to be a remake of the Hollywood film and the source stated that Zoya Akhtar has obtained the rights to Martin Scorsese's gritty thriller ‘The Departed’. The film is going to be a totally different niche for Zoya but she is confident after the success of ‘Gully Boy'. The source also added, “She has offered Ranveer the part essayed by Leonardo Di Caprio in the original and he's already said yes to her. Katrina will also be seen in a fantastic action-packed role. Although Zoya has the rights, she will only take the basic idea from The Departed but will adapt it to suit the Indian audience.”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s pictures-

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in 83, a biopic of Kapil Dev, and will also be making a brief cameo appearance in starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the same. The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress is going to be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s ‘Phone Boot’, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled female superhero film, and Manish Sharma’s Tiger 3.

