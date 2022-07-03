PICS: Ranveer Singh leaves fans star-struck with his sartorial choice from Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Karan Johar dropped the first official trailer of the much-awaited Koffee With Karan on Saturday. We got to see our favourite stars in the most candid avatar and one of them was Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer will be appearing on the chat show with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. The duo are definitely going to bring fire to the show, but before that it is Ranveer's outfit on the show that's stealing some limelight.

Being the eccentric fashionista that he is, Ranveer never fails to make some noise with his outfits. On this season's KWK, the actor had us looking at him in awe when he turned up on the tan brown couch in a starry outfit. On Sunday, he gave us a closer glimpse of his outfit as he shared some jaw-dropping shots.

Wearing a white and black star-printed suit with a hot pink shirt, Ranveer left his fans star-struck. The actor's hair, as usual, was on point. He completed his look with a pair of chunky black sunglasses and solid black shoes.

Check out Ranveer Singh's photos below:

In the Season 7 trailer of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer is heard saying that he has different sex playlists, much to the amusement of his host Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. Another talking point from the trailer was Samantha's remark on marriages. The south superstar said, "You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) in fact the reality is KGF." The actress will be seen on the couch with Akshay Kumar.

Haven't watched KWK Season 7 trailer yet? Click the link below to check it out.

