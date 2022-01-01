PICS: Ranveer Singh looks dashing as he raises a toast to mark the first day of 2022; Fans say ‘Uff’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently on a New Year vacation and the couple’s loved-up posts have grabbed all the attention. The 'Power Couple' of Bollywood enjoyed a romantic dinner date on New Year's eve. Now to mark the first day of New Year, the ‘83’ actor took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with some stunning pictures. Ranveer Singh looked completely dashing as he raised a toast to welcome the ‘first day of the rest of his life.’

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor blessed our social media feeds with pictures from his beach vacation. The glimpses featured coconuts to stunning beach views to crabs to his solo pictures. Sharing the photographs, Ranveer Singh wrote, “First day of the rest of my life”. He further wished his fans a Happy New Year. The actor’s pictures captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. Ranveer’s fan wrote, “Happy new year my King,” another social media user said, “Uff”. Among others, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Karan Bolani also dropped fire and eye heart emoticons on Ranveer’s pictures.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in success of his recently released ‘83’. After facing several delays, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2020. The actor was seen recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the movie. Ranveer also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.