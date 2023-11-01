PICS: Ranveer Singh nails all-black look at event in Mumbai; Sonam Kapoor exudes royal vibes

The Bollywood celebs are currently winning the internet with their appearances at a prestigious event in Mumbai, that was held on October 31, 2023, Tuesday. Some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry were seen arriving in style at the grand event, while many others were a part of the fashion show that was held as a part of it.

Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, and many other renowned Bollywood celebs served major fashion statements at the event, with their stylish appearances.

Ranveer Singh nails an all-black look

The supremely talented actor, who is also best known for his energetic off-screen persona, nailed an all-black look as he walked on the ramp on October 31, Tuesday night. After wrapping up the fashion show, Ranveer Singh also made sure that he posed for pictures in style.

In the pictures and video, the Gully Boy actor is seen flaunting his signature Simmba hairstyle and a twirled mustache in a black designer outfit, which consists of a black bandhgala jacket, which is teamed up with a pair of matching dhoti pants. Ranveer completed his look with a pair of black boots, and matching statement sunglasses.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's picture and video, below:

