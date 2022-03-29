PICS: Ranveer Singh returns from Dubai; Makes Union Minister Anurag Thakur do 'Malhari' with him.

Ranveer Singh has been spending a lot of time outside India. After touring the UK as the Premier League's brand ambassador, the actor was visiting the Middle East and was in UAE for sometime. Over the last few days, Ranveer has been in Dubai and even attended the TIME100 Impact Awards where wife Deepika Padukone was felicitated. Apart from that he also attended the Dubai 2020 Expo.

At the 2020 Expo, Ranveer Singh made Union Minister Anurag Thakur dance to his hit track 'Malhari'. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur shared a video of the actor breaking into the song's hook step and prodding Thakur to join him. The Union minister obliged and for a few seconds danced with Ranveer. Sharing the video, Anurag Thakur tweeted, "The power of Bollywood transcends barriers! Union Minister @ianuragthakur with @RanveerOfficial at @IndiaExpo2020 #DubaiExpo2020."

After marking his attendance at these events, Ranveer returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning and was snapped at the airport. He once again surprised us with his quirky airport look as he threw together a purple and green look.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video and airport photos below:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh make for a power couple in this new pic from the TIME100 Impact Awards