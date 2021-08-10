In PICS: Ranveer Singh’s exciting football session with Leander Paes, Arjun Kapoor & Shreyas Iyer

amongst other celebrities including , , Dino Morea, , and MS Dhoni amongst others often meet up on the football field nearly every Sunday evening. Ranveer is a fan of the sport and even paid tribute to Lionel Messi when he left his maiden club FC Barcelona. Ranveer took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures from his Sunday evening football session. A few weeks back, Ranveer was seen playing football with his sporting icon MS Dhoni. The pictures with both of them went viral on the internet.

In the first picture that Ranveer shared, he is shaking hands with tennis legend Leander Paes. Ranveer wrote in the picture, “Paes! A champion and a gentleman”. In the next image, Ranveer is hugging one of his closest friends Arjun Kapoor who often makes an outing on the football field being a fan of the sport. Ranveer is tightly hugging Arjun and captioned it as, “My big teddy bear”. Indian team’s cricketer Shreyas Iyer is often seen preferring football as a form of workout. Ranveer shared a picture with Shreyas and wrote, “Merry banter with the deadliest dude from Don Bosco”.

Take a look at the post:

In the final picture of the series, Ranveer is standing on the field facing away from the camera. He is wearing a jersey that says, “Playing for humanity”. On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a huge lineup of exciting ventures including Sooryavanshi, where he reprises the role of Simmba, and ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan where he portraying the sporting legend Kapil Dev.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh says 'dude no more' as he reacts to BFF Arjun Kapoor's latest photos; Find out why