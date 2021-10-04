PICS: Ranveer Singh’s ‘sharp’ style & gym bod has fans swooning; Arjun Kapoor's REACTION hits the spot

B-Town celebs are constantly under pressure to put their A-game on when it comes to fashion and styling. But one star who is known to do it effortlessly and without any inhibitions is Ranveer Singh. Over the years, Ranveer has cemented his position as someone who experiments with his style game and does so with the utmost confidence and panache. A few hours back, the actor took to social media and shared a series of pictures looking dapper in his stylish outfit. His chiseled gym body is a plus!

A few hours back, Ranveer took to his Instagram space and dropped some stunning pictures that had his army of fans swooning over the actor. In the pictures shared by Ranveer, he can be seen clad in a charcoal grey high-neck tee, that he paired with black trousers and chocolatey brown jacket, his hair and face was neatly done, and the Gully Boy actor wrapped up the look with a pair of stylish sunnies. Fans and friends reacted with lots of likes and love-filled comments to these pictures. comment on Ranveer's post, which read, "Ron(veer) Burgundy" referring to the popular fictional character Ron Burgundy.

But that’s not all. Ranveer also took to Instagram stories, where he flaunted his chiseled muscles and ripped gym body. Gym-avatar Ranveer can be seen in a white tee, yellow trousers, and black gloves. He also donned a man-bun that added a nice touch to the look.

Take a look at Ranveer’s pictures:

In terms of work, Ranveer has an interesting slew of releases coming up. His action thriller Sooryavanshi is slated for a Diwali release this year, while his Kapil Dev biopic, This is 83 will release on the big screens this Christmas. Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the other hand will release next year on February 25th. Currently, he is busy shooting for the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and . He will also be making his television debut this October 16th with the quiz show, The Big Picture, where he will feature as a host.

