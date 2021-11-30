PICS: Ranveer Singh shows us how to master ethnics in a dashing black bandh gala Sherwani

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor Ranveer Singh has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. On Tuesday, photos of Ranveer Singh in a stunning ethnic ensemble made their way online. Needless to say, the Gully Boy actor looked nothing less than royalty in the latest photos.

Designed by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh aptly shows us how to master ethnics in a dashing black bandh gala Sherwani. With lions embroidered in golden threads, his traditional wear was matched with formal black trousers. Silver earrings and statement black shoes accentuated the Padamaavat star’s look. Ranveer Singh was accompanied by designed Manish Malhotra as the camera captured them together.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently bracing viewers for the release of his much-delayed sports film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of the film is based on the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. After much delay, the movie is all set to hit the matinee theatres on December 24.

He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| 83 Trailer Twitter reaction: Ranveer Singh & co, Deepika Padukone's act is a 'Sure shot winner' say fans