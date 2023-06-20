PICS: Rashmika Mandanna poses with Ranbir Kapoor and team Animal: 'Pieces of my heart'

Animal, the highly anticipated psychological action thriller that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023. The project, which is helmed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is now garnering the attention of cine-goers with its stellar pre-teaser and promising posters. Animal features famous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with both leading man Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika poses with Ranbir Kapoor and team Animal

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the rest of the cast and crew members of Animal. "#Animal .. pieces of my heart," the actress captioned her post. In the pictures which are now going viral on social media, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in an ice blue printed dress, which she paired with simple make-up, and a free hairdo.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper as always in his long hair and thick beard look which he sported especially for Animal. The talented actor is seen in a black sleeveless t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue boxers, in the pictures. If the reports are to be believed, these pictures were clicked on Rashmika's final day on the sets of Animal, which was recently wrapped up.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post below:

