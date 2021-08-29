PICS: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up Mission Majnu; Sidharth Malhotra says, ‘It's been an absolute pleasure’

Upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu has been creating quite the buzz lately. Inspired from real events, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will feature Sidharth Malhotra and south star, Rashmika Mandanna in the leads. On Saturday, Rashmika wrapped up the shoot for her debut Bollywood film and co-star Sidharth had quite a few sweet words to say to the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor. Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth wrote, “You’re a trooper @rashmika_mandanna It’s been an absolute pleasure, Thank u, see u soon #MISSIONMAJNU”.

The actress too took to Instagram stories and replied to Sidharth’s note with the same enthusiasm. She wrote, “Sidddddd..you’ve been the sweetest.. truly had a blast working with you..you are awesome! And the pleasure is all mine! #missionmajnu”. Producer Amar Butala also put up an Instagram story for Rashmika featuring a photo of her with the words, “And it’s a film wrap for rashmika_mandanna #missionmajnu”. Production houses RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media also posted on their Instagram handles to share the news about Rashmika wrapping up the film. Check out , Rashmika Mandanna, and producer Amar Butala’s Instagram stories:

It is interesting to note that the actress had bagged this project during the lockdown and she read the script on zoom calls. Rashmika in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had revealed, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place."

Talking about the film, the story revolves around a covert operation back in the 70-80s era and is the story of a spy played by Sidharth. The story explains how the bond between the two nations, India and Pakistan changed after a covert operation. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, it stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.