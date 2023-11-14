PICS: Raveena Tandon gives sweet peek into her Diwali celebrations with Govinda, Sushmita Sen and close ones

Bollywood stars have been attending multiple Diwali parties and enjoying a gala time with their friends and families. Actress Raveena Tandon also made sure to make the most of the festivities and catch up with her buddies. The celebrity recently posted a photo album and gave us a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with stars like Govinda and Sushmita Sen.

Raveena Tandon shares pictures of her Diwali celebrations with Govinda and Sushmita Sen

Diwali celebrations haven’t yet concluded for actress Raveena Tandon. Taking to social media, the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress posted multiple pictures of the fun she had reuniting with Govinda, actress Sushmita Sen, and many other near and dear ones.

The first picture from the album is a selfie with Aarya 3 star Sushmita. Both of them shared sweet smiles and looked pretty, as always. Next up was a picture with the gang that included Govinda’s wife Sunita, their daughter Tina, and Raveena’s daughter Rasha, among others.

The next couple of images were a peek into their Laxmi Puja and her beautifully decorated house. There were also some other people with whom she got clicked. Sharing the images, the actress penned, “And the celebrations continue. A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses , Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family.”

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon attends Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash

A couple of hours ago, the actress also shared images from the Diwali parties she attended at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s home and Shilpa Shetty’s residence. Looking at the photo album, one can say that many renowned celebs made it to the party.

In the first photo, Raveena and her daughter Rasha were seen clicking a selfie with Malhotra. This was followed by a picture with Aishwarya Rai and Neeta Ambani. The mother-daughter duo also posed for a photo with Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, veteran actress Bhagyashree, and Govinda, among others.

Sharing the glimpses, Tandon wrote, “Diwali Nights. Thank you for the amazing get togethers my dearest @manishmalhotra05 and @theshilpashetty ! Lots of love and happiness to everyone .. May we and our children see a beautiful,peaceful new world.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, only recently, Raveena Tandon also visited the Badrinath temple with her daughter Rasha Thadani. On Nov 11, the actress shared a string of photos and videos on her Instagram, treating her fans with a glimpse into the spiritual trip. She also extended heartfelt wishes to fans on Diwali.

