PICS: Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar begin Tuesday on a fit note as they get snapped post workout.

Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani Dandekar had only fitness on their mind on Tuesday morning as the BFFs were snapped in the city's suburbs. The paparazzi spotted the duo in their workout outfits and walking around the neighbourhood. Undistracted by the paparazzi, Rhea and Shibani continued with their walk and looked determined to clock in their steps and calories.

In the photos, Rhea can be seen wearing black tights and a solid white top with sports shoes. As for Shibani, she was snapped in a grey tee which she paired with biker shorts and carried a fanny pack across her body. Both Rhea and Shibani twinned as they chose to wear a similar black sports visor. They were also accompanied by their security.

Check out Rhea and Shibani's photos:

Shibani and Rhea share an extremely close bond. In fact, Rhea was also present for Shibani's wedding which took place in February. Sharing a picture with Farhan and Shibani, Rhea had captioned her post, "Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day. @shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back."

