PICS: Rhea Kapoor cries tears of joy as she welcomes Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son: The moment is unreal

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently over the moon as they have become parents to a baby boy. The duo welcomed their first child on August 20th, 2022. The newly turned parents shared the big news of their baby's arrival on Instagram, in a joint statement that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." For the caption, Sonam just added a blue heart.

Now, Rhea Kapoor shared the first pictures of her sister Sonam and Anand's baby boy on her Instagram handle. She penned an emotional note that read: "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal." Reacting the photos, Malaika Arora commented: "Awwww masi tears of joy." Mira Kapoor wrote: "Adorable." Bhumi Pednekar also commented: "Tooooooooo cute." Apart from them, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Rhea Kapoor's post:

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot and wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding took place in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Rhea, on the other hand, will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film.

