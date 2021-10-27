PICS: Richa Chadha as Cleopatra & Ali Fazal as a vampire are all set for Halloween

With the upcoming Halloween, it looks like Bollywood actors are getting into the mood for celebration. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have recently shared their look ahead of the celebration on social media. Both the actors have been dating each other since a long time. Time and again their marriage rumours also made news, but the couple has maintained that they will share about it when the time is correct.

Coming back to their look, Richa took inspiration from Cleopatra, who was Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, and its last active ruler. She was considered as one of the most beautiful women on the earth. And Ali is seen in a vampire look. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote ‘Sport’. As soon as she shared the pictures, Dia Mirza commented as, “You guys followed by two heart emojis.’