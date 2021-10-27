PICS: Richa Chadha as Cleopatra & Ali Fazal as a vampire are all set for Halloween
Coming back to their look, Richa took inspiration from Cleopatra, who was Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, and its last active ruler. She was considered as one of the most beautiful women on the earth. And Ali is seen in a vampire look. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote ‘Sport’. As soon as she shared the pictures, Dia Mirza commented as, “You guys followed by two heart emojis.’
Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Richa will be seen in Six Suspects, Inside Edge S3. Ali has a big Hollywood release where he will be seen with Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. He will be also seen in Khufiya. It also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. It is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets and is based on an espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It will release on Netflix.
