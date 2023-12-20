PICS: Richa Chadha’s birthday bash includes chaat and foot massages; Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia attend
As Richa Chadha turned a year older, she hosted a small impromptu open house party for her loved ones. She shared some love-soaked pictures from the super chill bash.
Actress Richa Chadha turned a year older on December 18. Skipping the lavish, glittery bash, the actress decided to host an impromptu birthday party with all her favorite people. A while ago, she dropped some inside visuals from the fun party which was also attended by lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Richa Chadha hosted an impromptu open house on her birthday
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of those Bollywood celebs who are seldom spotted at B-town parties and starry events. The couple who likes to stay cozy at home hosted some of their loved ones at Richa’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted some unseen images from the night which was all about having chaat and enjoying foot massages.
In the photo album she dropped, the Fukrey 3 actress shared pictures with the handful of people who accepted her last-minute invite and came to the intimate party. Among them were actors like Kriti Kharbanda, Mohit Agarwal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pulkit Samrat, Tillotama Shome, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and others. You can see all of them engaged in fun conversations and getting foot massages from a person called Anand.
Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been a good year… we just had a small impromptu open house! A bit difficult to feel gratitude in your bones when the world is experiencing so much loss and craziness, but I guess now is the time to count blessings… Thank you for the most amazing time baby @alifazal9 ! Don’t know anyone else who can pull this off at such short notice! Thank you my dear friends, I feel so loved❣️❣️❣️✨🫶🏽thanks @smritikiran @sinbadphgura @mohitagarwal14 @nidhiwho for the photos! I didn’t take any… posting more on stories! 💥May the next year be better! Upwards and onwards! #happybirthdaytome #richachadha.”
Take a look:
In the pictures, she also wrote how the party went. She penned, “Yesterday was birthday. We weren’t prepped for a party so we organised chaat. Some of my favourite people dropped in. People ate chaat and got foot massages from a legend called Anand. Foot reflexology massage in progress by Anand. It was super chill. Love soaked almost. I think everyone had fun. Some rare sights too. Thanks frenss for the pleasure of your company! Love you all, each and everyone who came and those you couldn’t, sorry for the short notice.”
On October 4, 2022, Richa and Ali got married at a ceremony in Lucknow.
