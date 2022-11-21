PICS: Rituparna Sengupta shares a sneak peek into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 'dreamy' abode in LA

Actress Rituparna Sengupta , who made her Bollywood debut opposite Chunkey Pandey in Partho Ghosh's thriller Teesra Kaun, was recently seen visiting Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles lavish house. She took to social media and offered a dreamy sneak peek into their swanky abode. The actress also gave a glimpse of her meeting with Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and Nick.

In her long post, Rituparna revealed that she couldn't meet Priyanka since she was travelling. She also met Nick's family during her visit. Rituparna thanked Priyanka's mom for the hospitality. She also went on to praise Priyanka and Nick's house and called it a 'dream'. Along with the note, she posted a bunch of pictures from their house. She is seen happily posing with Madhu Chopra, Nick and his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Their house truly is a visual treat. The decor and the vibe are chic and classy.

Sharing the pictures with her fans, the actress wrote, "Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note. "Thank you for this gift. Lovely aroma and presence in our home." It was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back ...thanks for all your hospitality ... it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family...missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling...the house looks like a dream ...made some beautiful memories ...lots of love...aunty you are a sweetheart...." Have a look:

