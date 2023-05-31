PICS: Rockstar DSP expresses gratitude as his Oo Solriya Tour receives an electrifying response in Malaysia

Rockstar DSP, who is known for treating the audience with hit songs, recently performed in Malaysia. His much-awaited Oo Solriya tour took place over the weekend and here's everything you need to know about it. Fans were eagerly looking forward to inside images and moments from his concert. His fans who attended the grand event can't stop gushing and raving about the most entertaining night.

Inside glimpses of DSP's Oo Solriya Tour

Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP never fails to impress when it comes to music and top-notch entertainment. During his Malaysia tour, he left everyone mighty impressed by his electrifying performance. His fans were seen enjoying every bit of the concert. DSP received an overwhelming response there. His Malaysia tour has been the most memorable and eventful night for the audience from every age group and the inside glimpses are proof. Going by the pictures, it seems like DSP left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with his power-packed performance. Have a look:

Sharing heartfelt gratitude and the overwhelming response, DSP shared, "The Malaysia Oo Solriya Tour was high on energy, performance and songs. The audience was so excited and it was reflected in their hooting and more. Music is always a connection of the heart, words just help to understand better and this response from a global audience is proof. This has been one of the best weekends and I will surely do more of it. I'm grateful for all the constant pouring of love from across the world."

On the work front, DSP is currently busy working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. His song Oo Antava from the first instalment went on to become a blockbuster. His fans are expecting him to recreate the same magic in the second part. Apart from this, DSP has Suriya 42, and many more projects in the pipeline.

