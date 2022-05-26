PICS: Rumoured lovers Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra exit Karan Johar's birthday bash together.

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday, 25 May, and the entire industry came to celebrate his big day. Almost every big name from the industry was present for the bash which took place at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai's suburbs. Karan went all out for his 'bling and black' birthday bash which saw celebrities stepping out in their most fashionable looks with an extra dose of glamour. The party only began post 9PM as celebrities began walking in late night.

In fact, until the day came to an end, there was a steady stream of celebrities as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others walked in late. The glamourous night also saw celebrities pose with their partners.

However, there was one such rumoured couple which did not pose together. We're talking about Kiara Advani an;d Sidharth Malhotra. The rumoured lovers, who have a massive fan following on social media, arrived separately. Kiara came with her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan and the duo posed for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra arrived solo and looked dapper in his black and bling suit. The party went on till the wee hours of Thursday morning and the paparazzi snapped Kiara and Sidharth leaving together. This only further confirms that Sidharth and Kiara are indeed a couple, even though they refuse to officially comment on it. Kiara and Sidharth were snapped leaving in the same car as they were seen talking.

