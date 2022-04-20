PICS: Runway 34's Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh snapped; Tara and Tiger step out for Heropanti 2 promotions.

Movies are back in business and so are actors promoting them. On Wednesday, the paparazzi snapped the team of Heropanti 2 including Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman and Ahmed Khan promoting their film. Not just them, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh also stepped out for promotions.

Several films have lined up for release in the coming months and actors are juggling shoots as well as promotions. One of them is Ajay Devgn who has multiple projects but is making sure to direct his energy towards his directorial venture Runway 34. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn will be returning to the director's chair with this thriller which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

On Wednesday, Ajay and Rakul cut a stylish figure as they stepped out to promote the film. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the team of Heropanti 2 arrived on sets of a reality show to promote the film. Tara looked dreamy in a white outfit, while Tiger looked dapper in a suit. Turns out, the actor has turned singer for the first time for a Bollywood film. In Heropanti 2, Tiger has lent his voice to the song, Miss Hairan. Musical genius AR Rahman has composed the music of this film. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will hit theatres on the 29 April.

Check out Heropanti 2 team's photos below:

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan dance their hearts out at Farah Khan’s Sangeet in this ‘vintage’ PIC