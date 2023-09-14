PICS: Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family to celebrate Suranika’s birthday; wishes ‘Suru bean’

Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad shares a great bond with his family. It is quite evident in the pictures that they share on Instagram. Saba is also present at every family celebration, and just last week, she joined Hrithik and his family as they got together to celebrate Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday. Now, Hrithik's niece Suranika Soni is celebrating her birthday, and we came across some adorable pictures from the bash, which was attended by Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and others.

Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and his family to celebrate Suranika's birthday

Suranika Soni is the daughter of Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan. On Thursday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram account to pen a lovely wish for Suranika, and also dropped pictures from the party. The pictures featured Suranika, Saba and Pashmina. Sharing the adorable snaps, Saba wrote, "Last night at our suru bean’s birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human you @suranika live forever pls thanks Also it’s true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular." Birthday girl Suranika looks gorgeous in a beige and white co-ord set, while Saba wore a red top with beige pants and white sneakers. Pashmina is seen in a baby pink dress.

Meanwhile Pashmina took to her Instagram story to share a group picture which also features Hrithik Roshan. The Fighter actor is seen posing in between Saba Azad and Sunaina. Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and other family members are also seen in the picture. "Love you big time bbg @suranika," wrote Pashmina. Check out the pictures below.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Rumors about Hrithik and Saba's relationship surfaced after they were spotted together on a dinner date in February last year. The couple made their relationship public as they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year. Since then. Hrithik and Saba have been going strong, and they often share the most adorable, love-filled posts with each other.

