PICS: Saif Ali Khan dons casuals for Vikram Vedha promotion; Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in athleisure

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha has released today. The film is doing well and fans are also showering love on it. It is getting a positive response. The action thriller is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. One of the lead actors, Saif Ali Khan along with Vikram Vedha’s directors was seen promoting the film at Juhu. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in the city. She looked chic in black athleisure.

Saif was seen wearing an orange-rust T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He also wore glasses and posed for the shutterbugs. The actor looked cool in simple casuals. And Kareena wore an all-black athleisure. She left her hair open and applied minimal makeup with kajal and nude lipstick. To note, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.