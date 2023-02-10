PICS: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other celebs arrive in style at Marvel’s Wastelanders' event

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals every time they step out in the city. Today, the love birds were seen making heads turn as they arrived for Audible’s podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders cast announcement. Other celebs like Prajakta Koli, Masaba Gupta , Sikandar Kher, Mithila Palkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Jaideep Ahlawat were also seen gracing the red carpet.

In the pictures, Bebo is seen sporting a black bralette top with a purple pantsuit. She styled her look with nude makeup and a clean bun. She ditched heavy accessories and let her power dressing do the talking. Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and denim jeans. He completed his look with black sunnies. Other celebs too put their best fashion foot forward as they attended the event. Have a look:

Meanwhile, in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will see Saif voice the character of Peter Quill while Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket. Sushant Divgikr will voice for Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. The Hindi series will release on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024. The first installment of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be released on Audible on June 28. The subsequent installments in Marvel’s Wastelanders series will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom.

Bebo will play Black Widow in the series. During the event, she said that she instantly connected and resonated with the character. She also called it an 'amazing' character and is honoured to be a part of it.

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in the kitty. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.