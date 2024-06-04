PICS: Saif Ali Khan wraps up Siddharth Anand’s Jewel Thief with Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta; see fun banter

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand’s upcoming collaboration Jewel Thief. Nearly a week back, the director had dropped pictures from the film sets in Budapest, Hungary, leaving fans all the more excited about the film. Now, in the latest update, Kunal Kapoor posted happy pictures with Saif, Nikita Dutta and, more to announce the shoot wrap-up.

Kunal Kapoor drops photos with Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and more announcing Jewel Thief wrap-up

Today, on June 4, a while back, Kunal Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of happy pictures with the cast and crew of Jewel Thief. In the carousel of images, Kunal was captured in candid moments as he joined fun conversation with Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and, the film producer Mamta Anand.

After a couple of fun clicks, he posted the third photo as their director Robbie Grewal joined in. The post concluded with the entire crew of the film posing for a happy click. Along with the post, he also dropped a quirky caption that read, “I’m the senior most actor so i think I should be the one to announce “it’s a wrap” But I’m the director and what happened to “ladies first” Ok let’s all just compromise and do a group photo to call it!”

“Or better still, let’s just get the whole unit together to say “it’s a wrap people @marflix_pictures @mamtaanand10_10 @nikifying #saifalikhan #robbiegrewal #jewelthief,” he further added.

Take a look:

It was last week, Siddharth Anand posted a picture of Saif and the director Robbie on his social media. “Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter #saifalikhan #shootdiaries #Budapest,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

About Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief will reunite Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan after long, who have earlier collaborated on movies like Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum. Helmed by Robbie Grewal and backed by Sid Anand’s Marflix Pictures, the film will be a heist focusing on the battle royale between Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif.

Interestingly, the title of the film has been inspired by legendary Dev Anand’s 1967 film. However, a source close to the development clarified to us that the subject of the film has nothing to do with the original film.

Last year, Pinkvilla also exclusively informed you that the makers have cracked a good deal with Netflix and have already sold the streaming rights of the film.

