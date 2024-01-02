PICS: Saira Banu calls Aamir Khan ‘family member’; spends quality time with Kiran Rao on New Year

As we welcomed the new year, social media was filled up with pictures of them celebrating with their loved ones. Out of all those New Year posts, the one that has all our hearts is the one that Saira Banu shared on her Instagram. She spent some quality time with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and his mother in her house. The veteran star shared a couple of pictures with them and we bet they had a beautiful time together.

Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actress sitting on the couch while Aamir Khan is sitting right beside her on the floor. He can be seen smiling. In the next picture, we can see the Taare Zameen Par actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao sitting on the couch beside the actor while the actor’s mother sits beside Saira and they seem to be in the middle of a discussion. In the third picture, we can see the mother-son duo chatting with Saira Banu while also enjoying their meal.

In her post, Saira Banu mentioned that Aamir Khan’s presence has been unchangeable for her and the late Dilip Kumar. The veteran star also called Aamir a family member. She added, “Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, "The Substance And The Shadow", Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry.”

Aamir Khan was snapped outside his residence today ahead of daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Today, Aamir Khan was snapped outside his Bandra residence sporting a funky look. Even Ira Khan was papped today outside his residence.

