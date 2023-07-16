PICS: Saira Banu reminisces Dilip Kumar's spell-binding performance in Sagina; gets nostalgic

Veteran actress Saira Banu recalled one of her most loved films, Sagina, which was released in 1974. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, July 15, the veteran actress shared several stills from the film. She penned a long note and remembered her late husband Dilip Kumar. Saira Banu spoke about Dilip Kumar’s spell-binding performance in the film too.

Saira Banu is all praises for Dilip Kumar

In her note on Instagram, Saira Banu called Dilip Kumar’s performance in Sagina as one of his ‘most spellbinding and enthralling performances’. She also happily reminisced the friendship between Dilip Kumar and Sagina’s director Tapan Sinha. The veteran actress shared a memory from an outdoor schedule for the film when her husband had set up a Badminton court for the movie team. She mentioned the entire crew and the team used to get together to sing and joke in the evenings.

Talking about the film, Saira Banu said that the 1974 movie was based on the true story of the labor movement. She described Dilip Kumar’s character Sagina Mahato as “an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

Saira also shared her personal favorite scene from the film and wrote, “when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story has been one for the ages. They lived through many happy and sad moments together. The couple tied the knot in 1966 when Saira Banu was 22 and Dilip Kumar was 44. They spent 54 years together before the legendary actor passed away in 2021. Saira Banu was present at her husband’s side till his last moments.

Meanwhile, the actress made her Instagram debut on July 7 which marked Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary. In her first post, Saira shared her pictures with her late husband Dilip Kumar and thanked their well-wishers and friends for their respect.

