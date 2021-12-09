PICS: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma opt for casual look as they get papped at the airport

B-Town celebs make it a point to always dress to impress - be it at a grand movie screening or even something as casual as a flight to their next work destination. Luckily for us, we love and dig their looks! Recently Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted at the Kalina Airport. The duo has been making headlines for quite a while with their highly hyped movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ which made its theatrical release on 26th November.

In the pics, both Aayush Sharma and our dear Bhai look extremely dapper in their respective looks, blending comfort with fashion in perfect amounts. While Aayush opted for a hot look in his black vest and black ripped jeans with an army jacket thrown on, Salman increased his cool dude ratio in a simple grey tee and blue jeans. The two looked perfect for their flight ahead. Boys out there, take notes! The two have made quite some appearances together, thanks to their latest. The movie, Antim marked Salman’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, whereas it proved to Aayush’s debut movie.

Take a look at the pics:

On the work front, Salman Khan has got his hands full with his upcoming Dabangg tour in Riyadh. Da-bangg The Tour reloaded is back, and this time it will be hosted by Salman Khan and his crew in Dubai in December. Many notable Bollywood celebrities are getting ready for the beautiful Bollywood night overseas. After almost two years, celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty will be seen in their full glory.

