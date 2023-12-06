PICS: Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses Puja Banerjee, Srabanti Chatterjee and more at KIFF
Salman Khan attended the opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 held on Tuesday. At the event, he was joined by many Bengali and Bollywood stars.
A majority of celebrities attended the special screening of The Archies in Mumbai on December 5. However, Salman Khan was seen enjoying his time at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023. At the event, he met with the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and clicked pictures with multiple Bengali actresses.
Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses at KIFF
During the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 opening ceremony held in Kolkata on Tuesday, Salman Khan took pictures with some of the accomplished actresses of the Bengali film industry.
Taking to social media, Tumi Ashbe Bole actress Koushani Mukherjee posted multiple pictures with Khan. In a blue suit, the Tiger 3 actor looked dapper while Koushani looked ravishing in a red saree. Sharing the pics, she penned, “My Dream Came True In Literal Sense I have always known u as the man of my dreams and As Rightly Said “Kitne Aye Kitne Gaye Par Tiger To Tiger hi Hai Aur Rahega Hamesha” My Fan Girl Moment. I love U Whole Nation’s Bhaijaan but to me U R My Everything But Not Bhai @beingsalmankhan Live Longer.”
Take a look:
She also shared a video from the opening ceremony. On the stage were all the Bollywood celebs and the CM of Bengal. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Happiest Day of my life. Thank you @mamataofficial for this huge opportunity. Everyone who knows me knows how big fan I’m of Tiger so the song describes my feeling well.”
Take a look:
Next up was actress Srabanti Gintu Chatterjee who also posted selfies with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. She wrote in the caption, “Tiger is in the city #KIFF2023 @beingsalmankhan”
Take a look:
Great Grand Masti actress Puja Banerjee was also delighted to have the opportunity to meet Khan. She also posted happy photos with him. Tagging Salman, the actress penned, “My heart is full today @beingsalmankhan.”
Take a look:
At the event, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was accompanied by Mamata Banerjee. He was also joined by many Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sonakshi Sinha. In a video making rounds online, the actor was also seen shaking a leg with all the dignitaries and having a gala time.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor groove at KIFF 2023; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?