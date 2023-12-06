PICS: Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses Puja Banerjee, Srabanti Chatterjee and more at KIFF

A majority of celebrities attended the special screening of The Archies in Mumbai on December 5. However, Salman Khan was seen enjoying his time at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023. At the event, he met with the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and clicked pictures with multiple Bengali actresses.

Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses at KIFF

During the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 opening ceremony held in Kolkata on Tuesday, Salman Khan took pictures with some of the accomplished actresses of the Bengali film industry.

Taking to social media, Tumi Ashbe Bole actress Koushani Mukherjee posted multiple pictures with Khan. In a blue suit, the Tiger 3 actor looked dapper while Koushani looked ravishing in a red saree. Sharing the pics, she penned, “My Dream Came True In Literal Sense I have always known u as the man of my dreams and As Rightly Said “Kitne Aye Kitne Gaye Par Tiger To Tiger hi Hai Aur Rahega Hamesha” My Fan Girl Moment. I love U Whole Nation’s Bhaijaan but to me U R My Everything But Not Bhai @beingsalmankhan Live Longer.”

She also shared a video from the opening ceremony. On the stage were all the Bollywood celebs and the CM of Bengal. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Happiest Day of my life. Thank you @mamataofficial for this huge opportunity. Everyone who knows me knows how big fan I’m of Tiger so the song describes my feeling well.”

Next up was actress Srabanti Gintu Chatterjee who also posted selfies with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. She wrote in the caption, “Tiger is in the city #KIFF2023 @beingsalmankhan”

Great Grand Masti actress Puja Banerjee was also delighted to have the opportunity to meet Khan. She also posted happy photos with him. Tagging Salman, the actress penned, “My heart is full today @beingsalmankhan.”

At the event, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was accompanied by Mamata Banerjee. He was also joined by many Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sonakshi Sinha. In a video making rounds online, the actor was also seen shaking a leg with all the dignitaries and having a gala time.

