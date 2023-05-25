PICS: Salman Khan flaunts his new look as he gets spotted at the Mumbai airport; Greets a little fan

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd-puller of Hindi cinema is currently busy with both his acting and television careers. The superstar was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Jaan, the family entertainer which hit the theatres this Eid. Pinkvilla has Exclusively learned that Salman Khan, who recently wrapped up Bigg Boss 16, is set to make his OTT debut soon, with the much-awaited new season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Salman Khan gets spotted at the airport

Meanwhile, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, as he jetted off to an undisclosed location with his entire team. As always, Salman Khan looked supremely stylish in an all-black look, which consisted of a black leather jacket, which he paired with a matching t-shirt and a pair of denim trousers. The Bigg Boss host completed his look with a pair of black and white sneakers and a backpack.

In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen flaunting his new look, which includes a thick mustache and a French-style beard. However, it is yet to be revealed if this is the actor's new look for any upcoming project.

Check out Salman Khan's airport pictures, below:

Salman Khan greets a little fan

The Bollywood superstar, who has always shared a great bond with his fans, was seen greeting a little admirer as he entered the airport. Salman Khan met the young fan as he entered the airport, and had a little chat with him. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also hugged the fan, who was overwhelmed by meeting his favourite actor.

Check out the pictures here...

Salman Khan's work front

The senior superstar will be next seen in the upcoming third installment of the Tiger franchise. The project, which has been titled Tiger 3, is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan will reprise the celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, a RAW agent in the film, which features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The highly anticipated movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 10, this year.

