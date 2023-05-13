PICS: Salman Khan greeted with shawl as he reaches West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata

Amidst high security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat.

Published on May 13, 2023
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following. His fans go gaga every time he is spotted by the paparazzi. On Saturday, Salman Khan visited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata, and their pictures have gone viral!  Salman Khan arrived to meet Mamata Banerjee amidst high security, and the West Bengal CM was seen greeting him with a shawl.

Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

In a video shared by ANI, Salman Khan is seen getting out of his car, and greeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both are seen greeting each other with folded hands, and Mamata Banerjee also felicitated Salman with a shawl. The two were seen exchanging pleasantries. It is the first time that Salman has visited the CM’s residence. Fans of Salman Khan gathered there to catch a glimpse of the superstar, and he posed and waved at the paparazzi before entering the building premises. Salman Khan looked dapper, as usual, in a sky blue short, paired with grey jeans and sunglasses. His bodyguard Shera was also spotted with him. Check out the pictures and video below!

As per reports, Salman Khan is currently in Kolkata for his Da-Bangg Tour. He will be performing at East Bengal Club on Saturday. The show will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

