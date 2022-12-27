PICS: Salman Khan greets fans outside Galaxy Apartments; Cops lathi charge as uncontrollable crowd takes over

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On his special day, his fans, family members and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. After celebrating his birthday with friends from the industry on Monday night, Salman was seen addressing a sea of fans outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments on Tuesday evening. Like every year, his fans flocked to his residence. He was seen waving at his fans and expressing gratitude for all the love.

Soon after Salman came out onto the balcony to wave, his fans, who were standing for quite some time to get his glimpse, went gaga. Despite heavy security, it was difficult for the cops to handle the massive crowd. They were seen doing lathi charge as the crowd went berserk after seeing Bhaijaan. Amid death threats, the fans were not allowed to be in Galaxy Apartments' close proximity. Even Salman was surrounded by a lot of security personnel. Have a look at the pictures:

Salman took to social media and shared a picture of himself while addressing the crowd stationed outside his house. The picture is taken from behind with the crowd in the backdrop. He is seen sporting a blue t-shirt and waving at the crowd. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank you all…" Have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman's grand birthday was hosted at Arpita Khan's house in Bandra last night. The party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and others.

Shah Rukh, who is all set to return to the big screen with Pathaan, and Salman's Karan Arjun moment was the major highlight of the birthday party. Videos and pictures of the actors have taken over the Internet. After Aryan Khan's case, this was for the first time that Shah Rukh posed for the paparazzi. While attending any party in town, he covers his face with a mask. Even his car windows are covered with a black cloth. His fans were finally excited to see him and Salman pose for the camera. The duo exchanged warm kisses and also hugged each other several times before SRK zoomed off. Netizens were all hearts and emotional to see them reunite after a long time. On the other hand, Salman's heartwarming moment with his ex-flame Sangeeta has also become the talk of the town. While dropping off Sangeeta, the superstar was seen planting a sweet kiss on her forehead. The video simply melted everyone's heart. People were also seen praising their unconditional bond despite their past history.

Work front

Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. It will also star Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Daggubati Venkatesh in key roles. It will release on Eid 2023. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The most-awaited film will hit theatres on Diwali 2023.