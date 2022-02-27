PICS: Salman Khan lands in the city in style post Da-bangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. He has unparalleled stardom extending to the remotest places of India. His journey of 33 years in the industry has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with all the ups and downs. The actor has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans that have left them jumping with joy. Currently, his fans can’t keep calm as Tiger 3 is underway. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s another venture, his Da-Bangg tours are also quite popular as well. Recently, the actor, along with his troupe of celebs took Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded to Dubai Expo on 25th February. Now the star is back in Mumbai from his very successful trip to Dubai.

The megastar was spotted at the airport as he returned. As always, Salman’s airport fashion was top-notch. While he wore an otherwise basic outfit featuring a black tee and black ripped jeans, he added a burst of colour with the red-checkered flannel. This fit suited him all too well.

Take a look:

Coming to his show at the Dubai Expo, the news was confirmed by his manager. Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel of JA events was the one who confirmed this news. He said, "Dabangg tour has travelled to about 40 cities across the world and there are places which have invited the team again to perform.” He added that this has proved that the event has touched the hearts of almost the entire world and continues to do so even now. Numerous new faces such as Pooja Hegde were seen this time. On the other hand, old team members such as Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover had to back out. Currently, Sunil Grover is recovering from his heart surgery and hence, is on a break. On the other hand, due to the spontaneity of the event and clashing dates, Katrina had to opt out.

