PICS: Salman Khan plants a sweet kiss on mom Salma’s cheek as he wishes her on Mother’s Day

Superstar Salman Khan is among one of the most loved Bollywood stars. He was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which also starred Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. The actor who is quite active on social media, enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, Salman took to his social media handle to share adorable pictures with his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day and we are just in awe.

Salman Khan plants a sweet kiss on mom Salma’s cheeks on the ocassion of Mother’s Day

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Salman shared two adorable pictures with his mother Salma on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the first picture, the actor can be seen staring beautifully at his mother whereas in the second picture the actor can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his mother’s cheeks. Along with the pictures, Salman wrote, ‘Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay.’ As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with hearts and evil-eye emojis.

Here’s the post

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles. Salman is yet to announce his next film after Tiger 3. Recently, his brother and actor Sohail Khan said that he is working on a project currently and Salman is his first choice. The project could potentially be a major action film.

