PICS: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh-Shilpa Shetty add charm to Mumbai Police Commissioner's daughter's wedding

Salman Khan , who is currently busy hosting his reality game show, Bigg Boss 16, was recently seen attending the wedding reception of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's daughter Maitreyi Phansalkar. The pictures of the superstar have surfaced on the Internet and fans can't keep calm. Other celebs like Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty too marked their presence at the wedding reception.

In the pictures shared by the fan clubs, Salman is seen making heads turn in a black suit. He is seen posing with the bride and groom. Ranveer was seen sporting a cool shirt paired with a floral blazer and checkered pants. He also wore a hat and sunnies to complete his look. Going by the pictures, the actor performed for the newlywed couple and the guests. On the other hand, Shilpa looked gorgeous in a red saree. Have a look:

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer, who jetted off to Qatar on Sunday morning, is gearing up for the release of Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in key roles. Ranveer will be seen in a double role. The film is slated to release on 23rd December. Apart from this, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman recently wrapped up the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Both films are coming up in 2023. Apart from these, he is a part of Kick 2 and No Entry sequel.

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT show, Indian Police Force. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.