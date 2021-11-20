In Pics: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shradhha Kapoor give electrifying performance at IFFI opening ceremony

On Saturday evening, the opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India took place in Goa. Every year, the film festival is graced by A-listers from the Bollywood industry. Well, this year was no different. Celebs from the likes of Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen inaugurating the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. While Bhaijaan suited up to deliver his electrifying dance routine, on the other hand, Ranveer Singh was dressed in quirky costumes to accentuate his performance.

The photos from the event are going insanely viral on the internet. The ABCD 2 fame Sharddha Kapoor donned a stunning blue costume to add drama to her look. One of the photos sees her greeting fans and audiences with a sweet Namaste. Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza also set the dance stage on fire with their exciting dance performance.

Take a look at the photos from the event below:

One of the highlights of the festival is that dream girl Hema Malini will be conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the IFFI this year. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the news. He wrote, “I am delighted to announce the names of Ms. Hema Malini, Actor, Member of Parliament from Mathura, UP and Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist and Chairperson, CBFC as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021. Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spreads over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. They shall be conferred this honour at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.”

