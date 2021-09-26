PICS: Salman Khan’s airport look in a hat raises style quotient as he returns after Tiger 3 shoot

Salman Khan and had made all the heads turn at the airport when they were heading out of India to finish the shoot of Tiger 3. After spending more than a month and shooting in several locations Salman is back. The superstar was spotted at the airport raising the style quotient and walking in a swag in his uber cool airport look that consisted of a hat. The pictures of the actor walking out of the Mumbai airport have surfaced on the internet and we bet that it is driving all his fans crazy.

In the pictures that have come from the airport, Salman Khan can be seen walking in his usual swag and style. The actor can be seen in casual attire. He wore ripped blue denim jeans and a black tee over them. He wore an electric blue opened buttoned shirt over it. The best about Salman’s attire was that black hat. He completely raised the style quotient of his airport looks with this attire. The Tiger 3 actor also wore a black coloured mask to cover his face. He kept one hand in his pocket and completed his look with black sneakers.

Take a look:

According to the latest report, almost 65 per cent of the film's shoot is done. The team will now head back to Mumbai to complete the remaining shoot and a set will be constructed for the same. A source close to the unit told ETimes, “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The actor has been looking super buff for the same and had joined the cast in Turkey and Austria. The report revealed that Emraan and Salman developed a great bond on set. They shared quite a camaraderie and were very comfortable working with each other. The source revealed, “Salman is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets and after each shot, the actor would go up to Emraan and at times even pat him on his back. They had become buddies on set."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi became buddies on sets of Tiger 3 in Turkey & Austria