PICS: Salman Khan’s first look from the sets of Tiger 3 goes viral; Glimpse makes the wait hard for fans

Superstar and have begun shooting for their upcoming movie Tiger 3. Yesterday, the stars left for Russia to commence their shooting schedule. Today, a few hours ago, Salman’s first look from Tiger 3 was revealed by a fan page on Instagram handle. The first glimpse of the actor shows him in long hair and a beard while he is dressed casually. The new pictures have increased fans’ excitement. As the photos came in, fans began rooting for Tiger.

The fan page along with the pictures wrote, “Salman Bhai’s Look Long Hair & Beard. Tiger 3 Car Chase Sequence Shoot in Russia.” Another picture of Salman taking a selfie with his fans was seen on the same Instagram handle. One of the fans wrote, "What a look bhaijaaan", another one said, "Can't waittt". Yesterday, the paparazzi spotted Salman and Katrina twinning in black at the Mumbai airport. Salman sported a black t-shirt and denims teamed up with red sneakers. He kept his look comfy yet stylish at the same time.

Earlier reports had stated that the shoot will go on for 45-days and after Russia, the on-screen pair will be heading to 5 other International destinations including Turkey and Austria.The upcoming movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Salman also has other projects like Guns Of North with Aayush Sharma and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for next year. A few weeks back, Salman took to his Instagram handle, casually announced the film in a workout post, and claimed he is prepping for Tiger 3. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio on-screen.