PICS: Salman Khan wins airport fashion look with faux leather jacket; Don't miss the skull print behind

Salman Khan and his swag can never go unnoticed. The actor is making it to the headlines every now and then as his movie Antim: The Final Truth is all set to release on the big screens. Fans are excited to see Salman clashing with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma at the box office. Well, the actor was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport today and we have to admit that he just took the airport fashion to the next level with his faux leather jacket that had a skull print behind which we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes from.