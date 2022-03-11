PICS: Samantha, Konkona Sensharma, Neha Dhupia & others make stunning appearances at an event

With life slowly and steadily returning to normal, every now and then, we see celebrities from the entertainment industry make appearances at star-studded events. Well, last night was one such instance when several popular and known faces from the world of showbiz like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neha Dhupia, Konkona Sensharma, Richa Chadha, and others were papped by the media, as they glammed up an event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was already a big name down south, suddenly rose to pan-India fame and recognition for her remarkable performance as Raji in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2. The actress took the fashion game notches higher in a black and green gown with a plunging neckline. Her makeup looked absolutely flawless and her hair was styled in a low bun. Samantha opted for a simplistic look with a pair of stud earrings and no other piece of jewelry.

Juxtaposing Samantha’s feminine look, was Konkona Sensharma, who exuded boss-lady vibes in her all-black look. Konkona was seen donning a crisp pantsuit, which she complemented with matching black block heels and a potli bag. The actress opted for a sleek hairdo, which accentuated her look further.

Neha Dhupia and Richa Chadha were also papped at the event. Neha was seen clad in a black gown with a long, embellished silver shrug on top. Her hair was tied in a bun and she opted for a subdued makeup look. Richa Chadha was seen donning a white gown for the night.

Jackie Shroff was photographed by the media as well, and he looked quite dapper in his black tuxedo.

All of them smiled and posed for pictures while the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

