PICS: Sanjay Dutt keeps it comfy in casual kurta as he gets snapped at the airport

From airports to gyms to salons and studios, paparazzi never miss a chance to photograph the tinsel town celebrities. They spot celebs at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai and click them while they go about their day. Today, paparazzi photographed none other than Sanjay Dutt who is known for his unforgettable roles in several movies including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Vaastav: The Reality, Dhamaal, Saajan, among others. The 62-year-old actor was spotted outside an airport in the city, wearing ethnic casuals.

Sanjay Dutt was snapped outside Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The Munna Bhai actor donned a grey color causal kurta that was stylish and comfortable at the same time. He paired the kurta with matching pyjamas. Keeping the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in mind, Dutt followed the COVID-19 protocols and made sure to throw a black mouth mask too. He did not pose for any pictures. The actor came outside and got to his car as he was photographed by the paparazzi.

See Sanjay Dutt’s pics here:

Sanjay Dutt will be soon making his debut in the South film industry with the much-anticipated pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with South star Yash. The movie will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

On the work front, he was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film featured Dutt alongside an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha.

