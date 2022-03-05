PICS: Sanjay Dutt looks dashing in red as he arrives in Jaipur for Ghudhchadi shoot

Sanjay Dutt has been at the forefront of Bollywood for decades now. He is known for his unforgettable roles in several movies including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Vaastav: The Reality, Dhamaal, Saajan, among others. Recently, it was announced that Sanjay and Raveena Tandon's romantic comedy Ghudchadhi has officially begun filming. The Binoy Gandhi directorial had kickstarted in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and then continued to New Delhi, now the shoot location has moved to Jaipur. Just a few hours ago, the megastar was spotted at Jaipur as he arrived at the city airport.

In the pictures, Sanjay looked quite dashing. He sported a red kurta and glasses and honestly, 62 has never looked so good on anyone else! The actor also sported quite a well-groomed stubble beard which suited him all too well. As the celebrity arrived at the airport, fans and paps surrounded him to welcome him to the Pink City. He was later spotted getting into his car. Just on 22 February, the actor had announced the commencement of Ghudchadhi’s shoot. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence.” Along with it, the actor added a picture of him wearing a light blue kurta over white pyjama on a Yoga mat in the garden.

Take a look:

Besides Ghudchadhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ slated to release on 14th April 2022. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline. Shamshera will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him. We absolutely can’t wait to see this scintillating star in action as there are a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline.

